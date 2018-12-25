Dale Clayton Reed

March 22, 1930-December 22, 2018

MUSCATINE-Dale Clayton Reed, 88, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Greenwood Cemetery. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the service. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Dale was born on March 22, 1930, in Rock Island County, Illinois, the son of Ed and Nona Pullen Reed. He married Shirley F. Thompson on July 3, 1946, in Muscatine. She preceded him in death on May 6, 2014.

He retired from Muscatine Power and Water in 1993. He was a self-taught maker of knives. He enjoyed touring on his motorcycle throughout the country and also enjoyed camping on the Cedar River.

Those left to honor his memory include his children, Judy E. Reed and husband, Russell Kaldenberg, of Trona, California, Clayton L. Reed and wife, Mikey, of Muscatine, Bev D. Howard and husband, Earl, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Sandy J. Anderson of Muscatine, and David Reed and wife, Dawn of Des Moines; eight grandchildren, Monica Hopkins, Eric Reed, Ashley Howard, Whitney Spradling, Aaron Anderson, Saxon Hutmacher, Casey Kaldenberg, and Cathy Ringlstetter; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and his siblings, Meredith, Martin, Ruth, Merle, Elza, Frank, Clara Ellen, Wayne and Lauren.