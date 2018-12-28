Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 28, 2018
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Add To Calendar
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 28, 2018
1:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Add To Calendar
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Driskell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith E. Driskell


1957 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Keith E. Driskell Obituary

Keith E. Driskell

June 30, 1957-December 20, 2018

DAVENPORT-A Memorial service to celebrate the life of Keith E. Driskell, 61, a resident of Davenport, will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 28, 2018 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Animal Shelter.

Keith passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Riverview Manor, Pleasant Valley.

Keith Edward Driskell was born on June 30, 1957 in Davenport, a son of James D. and Lucille (Clark) Driskell, Sr. He was a production worker at Ralston Purina for many years.

Keith treasured being a grandparent, was an avid boater, enjoyed working on cars and could be counted on to help anyone with a home improvement project. He liked talking, a lot, and dancing like no one was watching.

Survivors include his children; Lindsey (Brian) Schaefer, Washington, Illinois, Jesse Driskell, Davenport, Lauren (Jared) Linn, Moline, Illinois; grandchildren, Roman, Quinn and Theodore Schaefer; his siblings, Gary (Marsha) Hopkins, Camanche, Iowa, James (Marcy) Driskell, Jr., Coal Valley, Illinois, Janice (Duane) Steines, Centennial, Colorado, Jerry (Lisa) Driskell, Eldridge, Iowa, Denny Driskell, Slidell, Louisiana; special nephews and niece, Chris Buck, Merissa Stater and Nolan Fonteyne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Online remembrances and condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Keith's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 25, 2018
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries