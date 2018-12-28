Keith E. Driskell

June 30, 1957-December 20, 2018

DAVENPORT-A Memorial service to celebrate the life of Keith E. Driskell, 61, a resident of Davenport, will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, December 28, 2018 at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Kings Harvest Animal Shelter.

Keith passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Riverview Manor, Pleasant Valley.

Keith Edward Driskell was born on June 30, 1957 in Davenport, a son of James D. and Lucille (Clark) Driskell, Sr. He was a production worker at Ralston Purina for many years.

Keith treasured being a grandparent, was an avid boater, enjoyed working on cars and could be counted on to help anyone with a home improvement project. He liked talking, a lot, and dancing like no one was watching.

Survivors include his children; Lindsey (Brian) Schaefer, Washington, Illinois, Jesse Driskell, Davenport, Lauren (Jared) Linn, Moline, Illinois; grandchildren, Roman, Quinn and Theodore Schaefer; his siblings, Gary (Marsha) Hopkins, Camanche, Iowa, James (Marcy) Driskell, Jr., Coal Valley, Illinois, Janice (Duane) Steines, Centennial, Colorado, Jerry (Lisa) Driskell, Eldridge, Iowa, Denny Driskell, Slidell, Louisiana; special nephews and niece, Chris Buck, Merissa Stater and Nolan Fonteyne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

