James C. 'Jim' Kauffman

October 17, 1951-December 21, 2018

BETTENDORF-James C. 'Jim' Kauffman, 67, of Bettendorf, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Iowa City, Iowa.

His funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, December 28, 2018 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services on Friday at the funeral home. Jim's family kindly asks that attendees dress in casual attire. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

Jim was born October 17, 1951 in Davenport, the son of James R. & Mabel J. (Swanson) Kauffman. A graduate of Bettendorf High School, he served in the United States Navy.

Jim was united in marriage to Charlette A. Hackett (Duwe) on June 11, 1983 in Bettendorf.

Jim had managed a hog facility for several years. He also had been employed with J.I. Case and with Purina. He was an avid sports fan; the Hawkeyes, Bears, and especially the Cubs. Jim had also coached baseball and football for many years in Bettendorf and Davenport.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Charlette; his daughter, Amanda Kauffman of Bettendorf; his son, Jimmy Kauffman of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin; his step-daughter, Christine Stickford of Bettendorf; his step-son. Rick Hackett of Pleasant Valley; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his twin-sister, Jane (Greg) Haley of East Peoria, Illinois; and his other sisters, Judy (Lloyd) Joiner of Washington, Illinois, Carol (John) Cole of East Peoria and Debi (Steve) Herbers of Davenport.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.

