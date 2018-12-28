Carol J. Genz

September 6, 1937-December 22, 2018

ROCK ISLAND-Carol J. Genz, 81, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at home. Cremation rites accorded. A graveside service will be 2 pm Friday at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Those wishing to attend should meet at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island by 1:30 pm Friday. Memorials may be made in care of QC Paws.

Carol was born on September 6, 1937 in Rock Island, a daughter of Gerald and Sylvia Morgan. She married Gerald H. Genz in Rock Island in 1957. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2012.

Carol graduated from Rock Island High School in 1956 and worked for the Rock Island Argus from 1956-1959. In 1966, she became a secretary in the athletic department at Augustana College where she worked until retiring in 1999.

Carol loved staying active by gardening, shopping with her neighbor and keeping everyone laughing with her sassy one-liners. She loved late nights, reading books and watching TV.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Byron McNichols, Sherrard; granddaughter, Kelly (Leif) Rehnberg, Rock Island; great-grandson, Liam Rehnberg; and her beloved Siamese cat, Jingles the IV.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

