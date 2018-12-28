Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
(309) 786-5421
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 28, 2018
1:30 PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home Inc
3030 7Th Ave
Rock Island, IL 61201
Add To Calendar
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 28, 2018
2:00 PM
Rock Island National Cemetery
Arsenal Island, IA
Add To Calendar
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Genz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol J. Genz


1937 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carol J. Genz Obituary

Carol J. Genz

September 6, 1937-December 22, 2018

ROCK ISLAND-Carol J. Genz, 81, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at home. Cremation rites accorded. A graveside service will be 2 pm Friday at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Those wishing to attend should meet at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island by 1:30 pm Friday. Memorials may be made in care of QC Paws.

Carol was born on September 6, 1937 in Rock Island, a daughter of Gerald and Sylvia Morgan. She married Gerald H. Genz in Rock Island in 1957. He preceded her in death on September 1, 2012.

Carol graduated from Rock Island High School in 1956 and worked for the Rock Island Argus from 1956-1959. In 1966, she became a secretary in the athletic department at Augustana College where she worked until retiring in 1999.

Carol loved staying active by gardening, shopping with her neighbor and keeping everyone laughing with her sassy one-liners. She loved late nights, reading books and watching TV.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Byron McNichols, Sherrard; granddaughter, Kelly (Leif) Rehnberg, Rock Island; great-grandson, Liam Rehnberg; and her beloved Siamese cat, Jingles the IV.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 26, 2018
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries