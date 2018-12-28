Robert Edward Atkins

June 2, 1927-December 21, 2018

EAST MOLINE-Robert Edward Atkins, 91, East Moline, passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA.

Funeral services are 11 AM Friday at Christ Church 1301 2nd Ave, Silvis, where he was a member. Visitation is from 10 AM until service time. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, where the East Moline American Legion Post 227 will conduct Military Honors. Memorials may be made to the Silvis Food Pantry.

Robert was born June 2, 1927 in DePue, IL, the son of Royce and Marie (Linn) Atkins. He married Catherine Bjorkman on May 27, 1950 in Moline. Bob was a welder for the former American Air Filter and later International Harvester Works, East Molin. After retirement he worked at Moline High School. He enjoyed reading, playing cards and golf in early years. He loved time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Mr. Atkins served in the US Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his wife Catherine, children, Candy (Bob) Thomas, Bettendorf, Sue (Keith) Bratcher, Moline, Dan (Sandi) Atkins, East Moline and Gail (Anthony) Losasso, East Moline, ten grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and brothers, Linn (Betty Atkins, AZ and Donald (Betty) Atkins,

WI.

