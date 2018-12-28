Charles Leon Roy January 26, 1936-December 22, 2018 CAMDENTON, MO-Charles Leon Roy, 82, formerly of Davenport, passed away, Saturday, December 22, 2018 in Camdenton, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 10AM, Saturday, December 29, 2018 in The Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 4-7 PM, Friday, December 28, 2018 at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Online tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Charles was born on January 26, 1936 in Thayer, Missouri, the son of Charles and Ambie (Janes) Roy. He was united in marriage to Barbara Yeast on September 10, 1960. She preceded him in death on November 17, 2013. Chuck was a very social person with a great sense of humor. He was a member of the Buffalo Historical Society. He was also a lifetime member of the American Legion, Post 0029 of Washington IA and of the Lake Valley Country Club in Camdenton, MO. Nothing made him happier than spending time with his granddaughters. In his later years he took great pleasure in living next to the lake (Lake of the Ozarks), socializing with his neighbors and hanging out at the country club. He was a good friend, a great father, and the best grandpa any girl could want. Those left to honor is memory include his children, Scott (Jennifer) Roy, Altamonte Springs, FL and David (Kim) Roy, Vancouver B.C.; three granddaughters Brittany, Rebecca (Diego), and Betsie; brother B.J. (Jacque) Roy, his best friend Dave Grubbs, and special companion, Karen Benjamin; and much loved nieces and nephews.