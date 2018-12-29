Peg Behrens December 24, 1940-December 25, 2018 MUSCATINE-Peg Behrens, 78, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Sunnybrook Assisted Living. Memorial services will be Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 11:30 A.M. at the Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church in Muscatine. Inurnment will be in the Cook Cemetery in Cook Nebraska at a later date. Following memorial services, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Merrill Hotel. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Shepherd of the Cross Lutheran Church in Peg's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. The Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services is caring for Peg's family and the arrangements. Peggy Jean Biere was born on December 24, 1940, in Cook, Nebraska, the daughter of Rudolph and Irma (Knox) Biere. Peg was a graduate of Cook High School and the Lincoln School of Business. On November 17, 1962, Peg was united in marriage to Roger R. Behrens in Cook, Nebraska. Peg was a member of the Shepherd of the Cross Church in Muscatine and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, television, playing games and cards. Peg will be deeply missed by her children, Michele (Jeffrey) Rogers of Muscatine, Vance (Heidy) Behrens of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Matt Behrens of Davenport; grandchildren, Trenton Rogers, Macey Rogers, Mitchell Rogers, Kyle Behrens, Grant Behrens, Conor Behrens, Chloe Behrens, Reid Behrens, Ally Behrens and Easton Boyd; and sister, Shirley (George) Binder of Ashville, North Carolina. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Betty Kehlenbeck; and one brother in infancy.