Frances Baker Carroll June 30, 1927-December 21, 2018 WILLIAMSBURG, IA- Frances Baker Carroll was born June 30, 1927, in Fremont, Iowa the daughter of Henry and Ruth (Pendarvis) Krusemark. Frances was united in marriage to Howard D. Baker, Jr., of Cedar on Thanksgiving Day 1946. They lived and raised their family in Waterloo until his death in 1978. Frances later was united in marriage to Paul W. Carroll, Jr., of Davenport in 1983. They made their home in Davenport together for 24 years until Paul's death in 2007. France remained in Davenport until 2012 when she moved to Highland Ridge in Williamsburg. Frances passed away on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City at the age of 91. She is survived by three children, Gail (Michael) Hansen of Lake Mills, Joyce Baker of Homestead and Russell (Michelle) Baker of Winter Garden, Florida; five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Rosalie Dursky, of Williamsburg, a brother, Leslie (Irene) Krusemark, of Ankeny, a step daughter, Connie Carroll Rashid, of Bettendorf, four step grandchildren, numerous step great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, an infant daughter, Jane Ann Baker, and six brothers, William, Harold, Clarence, Robert, Leland and Jerry Krusemark. Celebration of Life Service will be 10:30 am on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the St. Paul Untied Methodist Church in Williamsburg. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time at the church. Burial will be at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for the . Powell Funeral Home in Williamsburg is caring for Frances and her family. Messages and tributes may be left at www.powellfuneralhomes.com.