McDonald Funeral Home & Crematory
1601 16th Avenue
Fulton, IL 61252
815-589-9992
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
the McDonald Funeral Home
1601 16th Avenue
Fulton, IA
Service
Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018
11:00 AM
McDonald Funeral Home Fulton
1601 16th Avenue
Fulton, IL
Kenneth Houzenga Obituary

Kenneth Houzenga

December 25, 2018

FULTON-Kenneth Houzenga, age 83, of Fulton, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Morrison.

A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 10 – 11:00 AM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1601 16th Avenue, Fulton. Memorial services will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Crozier officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Online condolences may be sent to www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 27, 2018
