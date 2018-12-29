Kenneth Houzenga

December 25, 2018

FULTON-Kenneth Houzenga, age 83, of Fulton, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Morrison.

A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday, December 29, 2018 from 10 – 11:00 AM at the McDonald Funeral Home, 1601 16th Avenue, Fulton. Memorial services will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Crozier officiating.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

