Ruth J. (Kraklow) Thompson November 9, 1925-December 24, 2018 ROCK ISLAND-Ruth J. (Kraklow) Thompson, 93, passed away December 24, 2018 at Friendship Manor's Silver Cross Nursing Pavilion at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. She was of the Lutheran Faith. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Everett A. Thompson, and her parents, John and Pearl Kraklow. Ruth was an honors graduate at Sherrard High School in 1943 and was one of the last surviving graduates in the Class of 1943. She attended Augustana College for two years before marrying and moving to Norfolk, VA. A past member of Orion Junior Women's Club, she once served as President. She also served as a 4-H leader in Western and Rural Townships and was a 50 plus year member of the University of Illinois Extension Units, elected to many offices. She was employed as a proof reader in the Advertising Department of the former Eagleucky Foods Grocery Chain and retired in 1986 after 20 years. Upon retirement, she and her husband traveled the United States and often wintered in warmer climates. She enjoyed taking computer classes, working crossword puzzles, and volunteering at Friendship Manor in many capacities. Her passion was genealogy. She was a long-time member of the Blackhawk Genealogy Society. She is survived by her daughter, Alene (George) Humphrey, Norris, TN; grandson, Michael Dean Humphrey, Holbrook, NY and great grandchildren, Kathryn Rose and Ryan Michael Humphrey. Per her wishes, there will be no services. She will be interred next to her husband at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in to Friendship Manor's Silver Cross Activity Department (1209 21st Ave., Rock Island, IL 61201) or to the Blackhawk Genealogy Society (822 11th Ave., Moline, IL 61265). Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com