Robert Michael Sieren July 10, 1928-December 22, 2018 DAVENPORT-Robert Michael Sieren of Davenport, Iowa, died on December 22, 2018 while visiting his grandchildren in Charleston, South Carolina. He was surrounded by his family. Bob was born on July 10, 1928, and grew up in Keota, Iowa, the second oldest of the nine children of Albert and Anna Greiner Sieren. He graduated from St. Ambrose College in 1951 and attended Sacred Heart Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa. After, he moved to Davenport and started his career at the Rock Island Lumber Company where he was general manager until the business was sold in the early 1970s. He then transitioned into a career in income property management. He was fiercely dedicated to his wife and best friend, Katherine Bakeris Sieren, whom he married on August 2, 1969. He was devoted to his family and was joyfully present at the births of each of his six grandchildren and actively participated in their care and activities. Bob believed strongly in serving his community and held a number of leadership roles including president of the Scott County Homebuilders Association, chair of the Scott County Board of Assessors, and commodore of the Lindsay Park Yacht Club, where he was a member for over 50 years. He was also deeply devoted to his faith and the support of his church and Catholic Education. Bob served many roles during his 30 plus years as a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and school. Bob spent the last 25 plus years as a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and was a faithful volunteer at the Mc Anthony Window and Father Conroy's Vineyard of Hope. He was an avid reader, illustrious storyteller and a dedicated student of classical languages. He was humbled by the beauty of nature and found his greatest solace next to a trout stream in Northeastern Iowa. He was a tender man and deeply appreciated the miracle of life; taking great joy in the smiles of children, the majesty of nature and the loyal friendship of his little dog, Bentley. He is survived by his daughter and son, Alysann Lee Sieren of Charleston, SC and Robert Michael Sieren, Jr. of Davenport, along with his son-in-law Al Johnson and devoted daughter in law, Sara Stuart Sieren, and his five cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth, Caroline and Robert Sieren and Katerina and Eliza Johnson. Additionally, he is survived by seven brothers and sisters: Don, Jim, Denny and Charlie Sieren; and Diane Vittetoe, Rosemary Vittetoe and Mary Lou Bower; as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Nick and Beth Bakeris and sister-in-law, Betty Kusek of Chicago. He was the proud uncle of more than 65 nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his devoted friend, Marge Barnes. A visitation will be held at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral home on Friday, December 28, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m., followed by visitation from 4:00-6:00 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 29. A private burial will follow. Memorials may be made to the Katherine Bakeris Sieren scholarship at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic School or St. Anthony's Church. Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting's Bob's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .