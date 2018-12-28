Mardyne Glen Davis January 6, 1937-December 25, 2018 MILAN-Mardyne Glen Davis, 81, of Milan, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at his home near Milan, IL. Following a brief, but courageous battle with cancer, he passed from this life to the next surrounded by his loving family. On January 6, 1937, Glen & Ruby Davis welcomed a baby boy, Mardyne Glen, on a farm North of Aledo, IL. He was a 1955 graduate from Sherrard High School and married his high school sweetheart, Joyce Hoffman, on April 5th, 1959. Two weeks later, he joined the Army Reserves, where he was honored to serve his country until 1965. His employment began with Montgomery Elevator, and he then owned and operated Mr. Donut in Davenport, IA. He worked in the insurance industry for 49 years and was well respected by all his clients. He enjoyed coaching Milan Little League and Babe Ruth baseball teams, and later coached his grandson's RIMBA basketball team; mentoring young men and giving them inspiration. He was an avid Cubs fan and attended the first night game at Wrigley Field. The Village of Oak Grove was blessed to have him as a trustee for 12 years, and he later served for 5 years as their Mayor. As a follower of Christ, he served as a Sunday School teacher, deacon, and was an active board member at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Milan, IL. His family brought him great joy and he loved attending all of their events. Many of his fondest moments were spent at their cabin at River of Lakes, in Bagley, WI, where he and Joyce spent many hours fishing and playing cards with family and friends. He left a legacy of love for family, fishing together, & hunting his land. He inspired people young and old to better themselves, and had a knack for making everyone feel special. His quick wit and acts of kindness will be missed by anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce (Hoffman) Davis, Milan, IL, and children; Joydene Koresko and(the late Don Koresko) of Edgington, IL, Mark (Jackie) Davis of Milan, IL, and Keith (Karen) Davis of Flower Mound, TX, Grandchildren; Nick (Amber) Davis, Lindsay (Josh) Fuhr, Drew (Brittany) Davis, Ryan (Megan) Koresko, Alex (Sarah) Davis, & Payton Davis, Great Grandchildren; Josephine, Jackson, & Juliette Davis, Judge Fuhr, Myles Davis, Elsie & Keegan Koresko, one sister, Molly Cook, Taylor Ridge, IL, and Brother and Sister-in-laws, Joanne (Gerry) Alvin, Kenny (Regina) Hoffman, Larry (Sherri) Hoffman, & John (Cindy) Hoffman. Mardyne was preceeded in death by his parents, sister, Marie Smith, brother, Demmie Davis, mother and father-in-law, George & Arlene Hoffman, son-in-law, Don Koresko and infant grandson Kevin Koresko. The family will greet friends from 3 pm to 7 pm on Friday, December 28, 2018 at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, IL. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 10 AM at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Milan, IL, followed by burial at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Taylor Ridge, IL. Memorials on his behalf, may be made to the Zion Lutheran Cemetery Fund or to . Online condolences may be left to Mardyne's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.