Gary Dean Johnson

May 29, 1944-December 24, 2018

BETTENDORF-Gary Dean Johnson, 74, of Bettendorf, IA passed away on Monday, December 24, 2018 after a brief illness. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. prior to service at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to King's Harvest – Pet Ministries. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Gary was born a son of Frank and Viola (Geerts) Johnson on May 29, 1944 in Davenport, IA. He was united in marriage to Karen (Kakert) Johnson on March 9, 1963 in Davenport. During his early years he owned and operated Johnson Donut Shop and Restaurant in Bettendorf, IA. He later worked for Caterpillar and retired from Donohoo Steel in Bettendorf.

Gary was a daredevil when he was younger. He enjoyed boating, water skiing, riding motorcycles, and drag racing. He was also an avid golfer and loved to rebuild cars and work on home improvement projects.

Those missing him greatly include his loving wife of 55 years, Karen, children: Sheila Williams, Kristine Johnson and Michelle (Michael) Meggers; grandchildren: Nicole Davis, Nickolaus Hollars, Seth Williams, Madison Meggers and Mitch Meggers; and great-grandson, Brantley Hollars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters: Audrey, Sharon and Jacquie; and brother, Arlen.