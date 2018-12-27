Mary Ann "Ann" Fuller

November 19, 1933-December 25, 2018

DAVENPORT-Mary Ann "Ann" Fuller, 85, a resident of Davenport, died Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at her home.

A private memorial mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ann was born November 19, 1933 in Mayfield, Kentucky the daughter of Edward Hewitt and Mary Louise (Smith) Travelstead. On June 13, 1959 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Ann married John George Fuller. He preceded her in death on July 1, 2018.

Ann graduated from Southern Illinois University. She was employed by Marshall Field and Company in Chicago, Illinois and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Fuller's lived in New Orleans, Chicago, St. Paul, and Bettendorf. Ann was a real estate agent for Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors for over 20 years. She was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church, St. Anthony's Circle, Davenport Gyrette Club, Catholic Service Board and the Outing Club. Ann enjoyed gardening and needlepoint. She cherished her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her children, Helen (Michael) Griffin of Aurora, Illinois, Tracey (Michael) Long of Powell, Ohio, Molly Fuller of Richmond, Virginia, Eric Fuller of Bettendorf, and Amy Fuller of Davenport; grandchildren, Hugh, Jillian and Greer Griffin, Riley and Megan Long and Keeley Carlson.

In addition to her husband, Ann was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Walter Travelstead.

