Ralph J. Stuhr

November 5, 1926-December 26, 2018

DAVENPORT-Ralph J. Stuhr, 92, of Davenport formerly of Bennett, IA passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. There will be a private family graveside service. He will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Ralph was born November 5, 1926 in Bennett, IA to William and Edna (Stuehm) Stuhr. He was united in marriage to Rose A. Harder on November 23, 1949 in Bennett, IA. She preceded him in death June 30, 2016. Ralph and his brother, Howard owned and operated Stuhr Construction.

Those left honoring his memory include his children: Barbara (Dale) Voss, Wilton, IA and Dean (Michelle) Stuhr, Huston, TX; brother, Howard Stuhr; sister Gladys Conrad; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren, three step-grandchildren; eleven step-great grandchildren and very special friends, Amy and Carl Snook and their family.

In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was preceded in death by his brother, Elmer; sisters, Norma Wilkening and Elda Rixe; great grandson, Marcus Dann and step grandson, Albert Lohse.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Country Manor.