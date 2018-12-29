Donald G. "Rebel" Lindsey

December 24, 2018

DAVENPORT-A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Donald G. "Rebel" Lindsey, 78, a resident of Davenport, will be 12 Noon, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Rebel passed away Monday, December 24, 2018 at Genesis Medical Center, W. Central Park Avenue, Davenport. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lindsey, daughter, Tonya Minick, 2 grandsons, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 sisters.

