Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018
12:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
Donald G. "Rebel" Lindsey

December 24, 2018

DAVENPORT-A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Donald G. "Rebel" Lindsey, 78, a resident of Davenport, will be 12 Noon, Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. The family will greet friends from 11:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Rebel passed away Monday, December 24, 2018 at Genesis Medical Center, W. Central Park Avenue, Davenport. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lindsey, daughter, Tonya Minick, 2 grandsons, 3 great-grandchildren and 3 sisters.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Donald's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 27, 2018
