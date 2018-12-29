Azriel R. McNeal

October 12, 2007-December 26, 2018

ROCK ISLAND-Azriel R. McNeal, 11, of Rock Island, passed away Wednesday December 26, 2018 at home.

Services are 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made to her mother Shantia McNeal to be designated later.

Azriel was born October 12, 2007 in Rock Island, a daughter of Shantia McNeal and David McAdams. She attended Black Hawk Area Special Education Center.

Azriel loved bright lights, going to the Festival of Trees, the sound of rain, and listening to music. She loved having people talk with her, and will be fondly remembered for her wonderful smile.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her mother and father, Shantia and David, of Rock Island; siblings, Dariah, Daniah, Jamal, Shantiana, and Casey Jr., all of Rock Island; maternal great grandmother, Lillie Taylor; maternal grandmother, Kathleen McNeal, Paternal Grandfather, Rev. David McAdams; Uncle and Aunts, Jonathan (Ashley) McNeal, Sasha McNeal, Darshanda McNeal, and Tia McAdams; and a host of cousins and other family.

Azriel was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Rev. Juanita McAdams and her cousin, Drew Norris.

