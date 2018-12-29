Home

Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018
12:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
Service
Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018
2:00 PM
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
Gary J. Bock


Gary J. Bock Obituary

Gary J. Bock

October 12, 1945-December 26, 2018

ELDRIDGE, IA-Gary J. Bock,73, of Eldridge, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa, due to a brief illness.

Gary was born October 12, 1945, to Jerome C. and Gladys (Lease) Bock in Burlington, Iowa. He graduated from high school in Terra Linda, California. Gary served in the U.S. Army as an M.P. in Alaska and New Jersey. He retired as Lt. in the Department of Corrections in N.J. and later moved to Iowa.

Gary had a heart of gold and generous spirit, playing Santa for schools and hospitals. He loved giving to those in need and never wanted credit. He was also a jokester and enjoyed giving people a hard time. He touched everybody he met and his memory will live in the hearts of all who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Michelle (Brian) Bock-Gardiner and their children, Noah and Brianna of Westville, New Jersey, and Brian (Tina) Bock and their children, Chris and Erika of California; a sister, Deb Bock of Eldridge; and beloved dog, April.

Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018, at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by military rites.

Condolences may be expressed and a photo tribute viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 28, 2018
