Elaine M. Johnson

December 26, 2018

ELDRIDGE, IA-Elaine M. Johnson, 95, of Eldridge, Iowa passed away Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Services in celebration of her life will be held at 1:30 pm on Saturday, December 29 at Weerts Funeral Home, 3625 Jersey Ridge Road, Davenport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House or Faith Lutheran Church.

Elaine was born in 1923 in Trosky, Minnesota to Arnold and Helen Paulsen. She married Edwin W. Johnson Jr. on October 7, 1944 in Bennett, Iowa. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1992. Elaine was a homemaker. She and her husband farmed in Scott County Iowa for many years. She was a 4H leader and a Pythian sister. She also taught Sunday School at Faith Lutheran Church in Eldridge, Iowa. She was a seamtress and also loved decorating, cooking and gardening.

Survivors include Children, Don (Jennifer) Johnson, Carolyn (John) Kennedy, Barb (Dennis) DeCock and Patti (Ken) Smith; grandchildren, Brittney (Alex), Dory, Pekoe (Cat), Dan, Jean, Marcia, Nichole, Tom (Cori), Jacob (Callie), Korbin (Macy) and Noah; great grandchildren, Ashlee, Allison, Kaylyn, Megan, Lacey, Maysen, Hunter, Navy, Genevieve, Edwin and Maddox and great great granddaughter Lainey.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters and one brother.

