Minnie Rosella Jane Montgomery May 4, 1921-December 26, 2018 Minnie Rosella Jane Montgomery, 97, passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Keosauqua Health Care Center. Services will be Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services with a time of food and fellowship to follow. Interment will be in Buckingham Cemetery in Traer Iowa on Friday, January 4, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 4-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.lewisfuneralhomes.com. Minnie Rosella Jane Beason was born on May 4, 1921 in New Boston, Illinois, the daughter of Alva Willis and Nellie (Shoemaker) Beason. She was united in marriage to Charles Stromer on May 4, 1938 in Muscatine. She later married Kenneth Montgomery on December 3, 1967 in Vinton, Iowa. Minnie had worked for Pennant Button Factory in Columbus Junction. Minnie's most enjoyed employment was with Ralls Ben Franklin in Traer, where she had worked for 23 years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in both Traer and Muscatine and enjoyed time with her family, farming, crocheting, cross stitching, Bingo, reading, puzzles and going to the Casinos. Minnie will be deeply missed by her children, Charles "Sonny" (Bobbie) Stromer of Wapello, Phillip (Joyce) Stromer of Evansdale, Jerry (Ruth) Stromer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, James Stromer of Raleigh, North Carolina, Nancy (Max) Quigley of Wapello and Cynthia (Kevin) Karr of Bonaparte; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; brother, Alva Beason of Ankeny; and sisters, Nellie Sill of Ft. Worth, Texas, Hilma Montgomery of Wykoff, Minnesota and Mary (Don) Schantz of Ainsworth. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; daughter, Patricia Maness; brothers, Benny, Sylvester, Edward Wilbur, Wallace and Johnny Beason; and sister, Donna Maylone.