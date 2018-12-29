Carl Mark Vens

March 24, 2017-December 26, 2018

DAVENPORT-Carl Mark Vens, age 21 months, passed away at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

He was born March 24, 2017, in Bettendorf, IA, son of Christopher Mark and Madison Rose (Fister) Vens.

Carl was a loving son and grandson. He was outgoing, free-spirited, active and energetic. He was just learning to talk and loved books. He liked being outside and playing with animals. He loved to cuddle, and from a young age often raised his hands in praise to the Lord. He was loved so much and will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his parents, Chris and Madison Vens, of Davenport, IA; paternal grandparents, Mark & Kathy Vens, of Sedalia, MO, and Julinda Vens, of Olathe, KS; maternal grandmother, Pamela Fister, of Davenport, IA; paternal great-grandparents, Larry Vens, of Davenport, IA, and Karen Smith, of Olathe, KS; step-great-grandmother, Doris Thatcher, of Warsaw, MO; aunt and uncle, Montana and Alex Haines, of Walcott, IA; uncle, Jeramie Vens, of Olathe, KS; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Judy Ann Vens; maternal grandfather, Carl David Fister; paternal great-grandparents, Roxie Smith and Margaritte Vens; and his aunt, Tamra Berrie.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 29th, at Crossroads Church of God, 9th and Madison, in Sedalia, MO, with Pastor Chris Cantrell and Pastor Edward Anglin officiating.

Another memorial service will be held in Davenport at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home, Sedalia, MO.

www.heckartfuneralhome.com