Don M. Votino
October 25, 1934-December 24, 2018
DAVENPORT-Don M. Votino, 84, passed away December 24, 2018 in Davenport. He was born October 25th, 1934 to parents Mike and Freda Votino in Toledo, Ohio. He spent his formative years in Dearborn, Michigan and Littleton, Colorado. Don graduated Palmer College of Chiropractic where he met his wife of 56 years, Roberta J. Reimers and proudly fathered Rhonda and Darrin Votino. He was an avid bowler and loved fishing. He retired from his business after 20 years (Don's Furniture and Brass Service). He was survived by his wife and children. No memorial services will be held per his wishes.
Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 28, 2018