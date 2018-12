Vernon E. Sikkema

December 27, 2018

FULTON, IL-VERNON E. SIKKEMA, 86, of Fulton, IL, died December 27, 2018 at Harbor Crest Home in Fulton. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. December 31, 2018 at the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home in Fulton, with a visitation at the funeral home from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. December 30th.

Survivors include three daughters, Karen (Dean) Eganhouse and Marcia (Jim) Pruett of Fulton, Pam (Mike) Michaelsen of Low Moor, IA; two sons, Dale (Jolene) Sikkema and Ray Jeff Sikkema of Fulton; one step son, Benjamin Marr; seven grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; four step grandchildren.

