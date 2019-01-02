Mark A. McClintock

August 6, 1968-December 27, 2018

PLEASANT VALLEY, IA-Mark A. McClintock, 50, of Pleasant Valley, formerly of Sterling died on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Trinity Medical Center North in Bettendorf, Iowa.

He was born on August 6, 1968 in Sterling to Larry McClintock and Shirley Williams.

Mark owned and operated Boozie's Bar and Grill in Davenport for 11 years. He was a 1987 graduate of Prophetstown High School and was an avid sports fan including the Cubs and Bears but he was most devoted to the Iowa Hawkeyes. In his spare time he enjoyed boating along with buying and trading cars. He was especially active in helping the local colleges in Davenport notably St. Ambrose University and Palmer College of Chiropractic. He was a sponsor for the Quad City River Bandits and had a heart of gold when it came to helping others.

Surviving are his mother, Shirley (Les) Williams of Lyndon; his father, Larry (Linda) McClintock of Rock Falls; his sister, Monica McKown (Clay Stringer) of Rock Falls; a brother, Miles McClintock of Clinton, Iowa; and 2 nephews, Brandon Scott and Zachary McKown. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Jimmie and Pearl McClintock and his maternal grandparents Edith Jean and Danny Beightler and Harry Williams.

Visitation will be from 10 AM-11:50 AM on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at McDonald Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Falls. The funeral will follow at Noon in the funeral home with Pastor Jeff Coester officiating. Cremation will follow the services. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory. To send condolences visit www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com