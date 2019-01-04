LeAnn Riordon

December 16, 1934-December 24, 2018

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX-Georgia Leann Riordon was born to Leo & Wilma (Koestner) Rump on December 16, 1934 in Burlington, Iowa.

She passed on December 24, 2018 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 84 years. Honoring her wishes the rite of cremation has been accorded and Memorial services will take place at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels, Texas assisted her family with arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and son Michael W. Riordon.

She is survived by husband of 61 years, Charles W. Riordon; daughters, Michelle M. Grell of Spring Branch, Texas and Katheleen A. Riordon of Canyon Lake, Texas; Sons, Robert L. Riordon & wife Susan of Canyon Lake, Texas, Steven J. Riordon & wife Martie of Canyon Lake, Texas and Paul A. Riordon of Amarillo, Texas. Her grandchildren; Marshall & wife Baelyn, Ryan, Brianna, Blake, Noel, Michael, Taylor, Khris, Bethany, Michaela, Zachary & wife Tracee, Dustin and Chiree. Her great grandchildren: Zoe, Amaris, Dakota, Olivia and Markaid.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Canyon Lake, Texas.

Services will be at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Canyon Lake, Texas. Rosary at 9:30 and Funeral Mass at 10:00.

