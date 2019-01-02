Home

Chambers Funeral & Cremation Services Inc
130 N Second St
Eldridge, IA 52748
(563) 285-5382
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
Great Hall
Davenport, IA
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
Davenport, IA
John W. "Ski" Goslowsky


John W. "Ski" Goslowsky Obituary

John W. "Ski" Goslowsky

February 23, 1938-December 27, 2018

ELDRIDGE, IA-John W. "Ski" Goslowsky, 80, of Eldridge, Iowa passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at Grand Haven Retirement Community in Eldridge surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 3rd at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Davenport, Iowa. A private burial will be at the Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening in the Great Hall at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed at a later time. Chambers Funeral Home in Eldridge is assisting the family with arrangements.

John was born on February 23, 1938 in Davenport, the son of Sam and Eleanor (Leptein) Goslowsky. He served in the United States Marines from 1958 to 1961, and continued to serve in the Marine Corps Reserves for an additional 15 years. In September of 1964, he married Dianna C. Nath in Davenport. John worked in maintenance at Red Jacket in Davenport prior to his retirement in 2000. He later worked for True Value Hardware in Eldridge. Among his hobbies were fishing, drag racing, shooting, and reading. John was a member of Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, where he also was a member of the church choir.

He is survived by two daughters, Gretchen (Steve) Block of Eldridge and Kimberly (John) Martin of Tiffin, Iowa; son, John (Letty) Goslowsky of Davenport; three grandchildren, Brent, Morgan, and Hunter; and two great-grandsons, Jace and Abel.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dianna, in April of 2018.

Online condolences may be shared with John's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 30, 2018
