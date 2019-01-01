Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
For more information about
Janice Bockwoldt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Durant, IA
Add To Calendar
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Durant, IA
Add To Calendar
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Bockwoldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice E. Bockwoldt


1932 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Janice E. Bockwoldt Obituary

Janice E. Bockwoldt

December 28, 2018

DURANT, IA-Janice E. Bockwoldt, 86 of Durant, IA, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 at the Wilton Retirement Community.

Janice was born in Cedar County, IA in 1932 to Lester and Gladys (Kelling) Langmann.

She graduated from Davenport High School in 1949. Janice married Donald E. Bockwoldt on February 9, 1952 in Davenport, IA. He preceded her in death on March 20, 1987.

Janice was a farmer, homemaker, executive secretary for the president of Liberty Trust and Savings and retired as a legal secretary.

She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 from 2 PM to 5 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the church.

Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.

Janice is survived by her daughter Karen (Doug) Gookin of Wilton, son Neal (Susan) Bockwoldt of St. Louis, MO, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, sons: Mark and Loren (Tammy) Bockwoldt and brothers: Kenneth and Robert Langmann.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in her memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 30, 2018
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries