Janice E. Bockwoldt

December 28, 2018

DURANT, IA-Janice E. Bockwoldt, 86 of Durant, IA, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018 at the Wilton Retirement Community.

Janice was born in Cedar County, IA in 1932 to Lester and Gladys (Kelling) Langmann.

She graduated from Davenport High School in 1949. Janice married Donald E. Bockwoldt on February 9, 1952 in Davenport, IA. He preceded her in death on March 20, 1987.

Janice was a farmer, homemaker, executive secretary for the president of Liberty Trust and Savings and retired as a legal secretary.

She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 from 2 PM to 5 PM at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM at the church.

Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.

Janice is survived by her daughter Karen (Doug) Gookin of Wilton, son Neal (Susan) Bockwoldt of St. Louis, MO, 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, sons: Mark and Loren (Tammy) Bockwoldt and brothers: Kenneth and Robert Langmann.

Memorial contributions may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in her memory.

