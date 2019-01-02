Home

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Kahl Home Chapel
April 24, 1939-December 28, 2018

DAVENPORT-Margaret "Peggy" Heydon, 79, of Davenport, passed away peacefully, Friday, December 28, 2018 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf surrounded by family.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Kahl Home Chapel. Keeping with Peggy's wishes, there will be no visitation and private burial will take place. Memorials may be made to the Kahl Home.

Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Margaret Katherine Wurzer was born on April 24, 1939 in Davenport, a daughter of Henry C. and Margaret (Kahl) Wurzer. Peggy graduated from the Villa de Chantal, Rock Island and the University of San Diego.

Peggy was an event coordinator at Carson Pirie Scott, a major retail store in Chicago for over 15 years.

Peggy adored her nieces and nephews, and was affectionately known to them as "Auntie Peg." She enjoyed fashion trends and current events.

Survivors include a brother, Henry K. (Marilyn) Wurzer, Vero Beach, Florida, and a sister, Virginia A. (Dennis) O'Neal, Scottsdale, Arizona, and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Mary E. "Mimi" Coryn, Suzanne L.

"Susie" Martens, and Sarah J. "Sally" Neff. May they rest in peace.

Online remembrance and condolences may be expressed by visiting Peggy's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 30, 2018
