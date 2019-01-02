Maxine A. Schermer

December 29, 2018

DAVENPORT-Maxine A. Schermer, a resident of Ridgecrest Village, Davenport, Iowa, passed away on December 29, 2018, at Select Specialty Hospital after a sudden illness. A celebration of her life will be held at First Covenant Church, Moline, IL, on Wednesday, January 2, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m. at the church. There will be a family graveside service at the Clover Chapel Cemetery, Woodhull, IL. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., is handling the arrangements.

Born in 1921, Maxine was the daughter of Ray and Ebba Nelson of Andover, IL. She graduated from Wethersfield HS (Kewanee, IL) and taught in a one room school near Osco, IL, after earning an AA degree and teaching certificate from Western Illinois University.

She married Rev. George H. Schermer in Kewanee, IL one week before Pearl Harbor, and

together they served the Evangelical Covenant Church of America in various ways, including churches in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, and Illinois before retiring in Bettendorf, IA. While in Chicago she worked as faculty secretary at North Park Theological Seminary. She led a life of Christian service, always welcoming others and opening her home with hospitality. She enjoyed sewing, weaving, knitting, baking, and being with her friends and family. She shared her skills with others, especially children. She loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and watching them grow up.

Survivors include two sons, Douglas (Shirley) of Scottsdale, AZ; and Timothy (Martha)

of Bettendorf, IA; one daughter, Kristine (Bruce) Metcalf of Hilmar, CA; eight

grandchildren, Garrick, Gavin, Ian, Jason, and Ross Schermer; and Amy, Jeff, and Lisa

Metcalf; nine great-grandchildren; and one brother Robert Nelson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, one sister Barbara deBen; and one brother Donald.

Memorials may be sent to First Covenant Church, Moline; Bethany for Children and Families, Moline; or Ridgecrest Village Foundation, Davenport.

The family wishes to thank the staff and residents of Ridgecrest Village for their friendship and kindness toward Maxine, and the doctors and nurses at Genesis East and Select Specialty Hospital for their compassionate care.