Marvin Carl Jech Jr. June 6, 1934-December 27, 2018 LEANDER, TX- Marvin Carl Jech, Jr, age 84, 1007 Woodview Dr. Leander, Texas died at home on December 27, 2018 following a courageous battle with Mesothelioma. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Pape Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service time Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com. Marv was born to Marvin Henry Max Jech and Lois Ruth (Spooner) Jech on June 6, 1934. He received his "north-of-the-Big Tree" education in the Lyons Iowa school system. In high school he lettered playing tackle on two (1950 and 51) of John Crimmings Lyons Wildcat football teams. Marv also lettered at the 152 pound weight, as a senior, in the initial year of LHS wrestling program. Following his June 5, 1952 graduation from Lyons High School, Marv enrolled at Iowa State College (now Iowa State University) as a pre- engineering student in September 1952. Following a failure of an English composition course, Marv dropped out of college and returned home in February 1953. He worked several months as a painter's helper and followed that job by working several more months as a factory shift worker at "Clinton" (now Archer Daniels Midland's Corn Sweetener Plant). Following these experiences, Marv decided to join the Navy and "get on with life". In the Navy Marv was selected for Electric Technician School and then volunteered for the submarine service where he subsequently served two and one-half years aboard the USS Trutta SS421 in Key West, Florida. Marv was honorably discharged from the Navy in September 1957, a month early, so as to be able to return to Iowa State University and resume his engineering education. While attending ISU, Marv met the "love of his life" Marcia Grant, a nursing student at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. They married on July 2, 1960, the summer between Marv's junior and senior years and the summer Marcia received her nursing RN degree. On May 27, 1961 Marv graduated from ISU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering and he and his expectant wife headed off to Baltimore, Maryland. There Marv started his engineering career with Westinghouse Electric Corp. as a field engineer installing SAGE radar systems across the northern United States. On September 6, 1961 Marcia blessed Marv with the birth of twins, a son James (Jim) and a daughter Michelle. After making thirteen moves and living in seven states in a six year period, Marv resigned his "test coordinators" job with Westinghouse and accepted a Project Engineering job with Du Pont De Nemours in his hometown Clinton, Iowa. During Marv's 29 years at the DuPont Clinton Plant he held positions as Project Engineer, site Electrical Supervisor, Assistant Area Maintenance Suot/Clysar, Area Supt. Clysar Extrusion, Area Supt. Cellophane Coating, Area Superintendent, Maintenance and Technical Associate (Electrical) Engineer Clysar. Marv retired from Du Pont at the end of 1995, In 1996 Marv and Marcia built a new home in Fulton, Illinois where they lived for seventeen years. Marv and Marcia enjoyed traveling extensively with friends and family for many years. Marv and Marcia then moved to Sun City Georgetown, Texas to be closer to their children. Marv then became a fulltime caregiver to his wife. On May 5, 2018 Marv moved in with his daughter, Michelle and husband, Gary Shaffer where he lived until the time of Marv's passing. Volunteer Organizations: Glen Burnie, MD Jaycees, Clinton St. Paul's Lutheran Church council member, Clinton Zion Evangelical council member, Little League Baseball Coach, Boy Scout Assistant Troop leader, Clinton Co. Master Gardner and Chaired Alumni Lyons High 20 and Illinois Co. Master Gardner, Tutor Clinton school program, and Chaired Alumni Lyons High School 2000 Reunion, and Member of Fulton Country Club. Marv is survived by his daughter Michelle Rae Shaffer and her husband Gary of Leander, Texas, son James Marvin Jech and his wife Debra of Houston, Texas, a sister Janell Howard Camanche, Iowa and three grandchildren, Kele T. Jech-Jones, Dewitt, Iowa, and Joshua M. Jech and wife Meagan, Aransas Pass, Texas, and Laurena M. Jech, Austin, Texas. He was preceded in death by his wife Marcia Jech, his parents Marvin Henry Max Jech and Lois Ruth (Spooner) Jech, a sister Marjorie Ann Kruse and infant sister and brother Eunice and James Jech. Memorials may be made to Mesothelioma Research.