Wenona J. Suhr

December 31, 1931-December 29, 2018

DAVENPORT-Wenona J Suhr, 86, of Davenport, passed away on December 29, 2018 at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at the New Hope Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be held on hour prior to service. Burial will take place in the Maysville Cemetery. Memorials may be left to her church New Hope Presbyterian Church. Online Condolences can be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com

Wenona was born on December 31, 1931 in Hermon, IL to Fred Jay and Naomi (Moore) Shumard. She graduated from Galesburg high school in 1949. On December 23, 1950 she married Max Lindberg. They later divorced. She was united in marriage to Darwin Suhr on November 6, 1965 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on March 2, 2014.

Wenona was a woman of great faith and devoted her time to her church family. She loved doing all types of arts and crafts and spent several years setting up her booth at flea markets to sell her creations. Wenona enjoyed ceramics and dressing many dolls. She and Darwin loved traveling, especially their many trips to Germany to visit Suhr relatives and to see their son, David while he was stationed serving in the US Army.

Wenona is survived by her daughter Cynthia Allert; grandchildren Christopher, Shawna, Aaron, Mathew. Nathaniel, Danielle and Sarah; great grandchildren: Reno, Duncan, DJ III, Michael, Gabriel, Elijah, Joshua, Abigail and Isaac

She was preceded in death by her parents, Husband, Son David and two brothers.