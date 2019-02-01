Beverly Wolber

November 25, 1928-December 18, 2018

DAVENPORT-Beverly Wolber, 90, of Davenport passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House after a short illness. Per the deceased wishes her body was cremated. A memorial service will be held at Christ's Family Church in Davenport, IA, on Friday June 7, 2019.

Beverly was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on November 25, 1928 to Michael and Martha La Scola. She was united in marriage to Raymond Wolber and later divorced. She was a member of Christ's Family Church in Davenport, IA, and sang in the choir.

Beverly was an avid Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed watching their games on television. Sunday dinners had to be planned around the game time for that day. Like all Cubs fans she was very happy to see them finally win a World Series. She was also happy to know that the Bears won their division this year.

Survivors include her children; Jocelyn Heard of Baton Rouge, LA, Pamela (John) Lawrence of Bettendorf and Chad (Kathy) Wolber of Broken Arrow, OK: grandchildren; Sara Lawrence, Ashley Heard, Morgan (Ben) Brammer, Rachel (Kyle) Loussaert, Kristin (Jared) Stecker and Raymond Wolber: and 3 great-grandchildren; Lily, Mya, and Owen.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Shirley.

Memorials may be made to Christ's Family Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.