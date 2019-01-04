Patricia Jo Snyder

July 23, 1958-December 31, 2018

BETTENDORF-Patricia Jo "Patty" Snyder, 60, a resident of Bettendorf passed away Monday, December 31, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.

Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Bettendorf. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends Friday, January 4, 2019 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. There will be a Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. and a Prayer Service at 6:30 p.m. An additional visitation will be held Saturday at church from 9:00am until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to Women's Choice Center or Catholic Endowment of Bettendorf.

Patty was born July 23, 1958 in Kansas City, Kansas, a daughter of Ernst "Dale" and Elizabeth Jo (Bodine) Allison. She graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in education. She married Mike Snyder October 18, 1980 in Basehor, Kansas.

Patty taught Preschool and Elementary Education for many years. She opened Creative Children Preschool in Ankeny, taught at Our Lady of Lourdes and started the preschool at St. John Vianney.

Patty's greatest joy in life was working with young children. She loved being a mom and grandma, creating special projects for the many people, young and old, in her life. Patty was an excellent host. She loved her faith life and sharing her faith with others.

Those left to honor Patty's memory include her husband, Deacon Mike Snyder; children, Allison (David) Yoder, Eldridge and Brynn Dryer, Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Jackson, Logan, Bella and Quinn; mother, Elizabeth Allison, Overland Park, Kansas; sisters, Pamela (Daryl) Estes, Overland Park, Kansas and Paula (Ernie) Beard, Blue Springs, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her father Dale, and brother, Byron Allison.