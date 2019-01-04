Curtis G. Stoltenberg April 21, 1929-December 27, 2018 MARION-Curtis G. Stoltenberg, 89, formerly of Davenport, IA. passed away on Thursday, December 27, 2018. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, January 4, 2019 at the Runge Mortuary. He will be laid to rest in Lowden, IA. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Curtis was born April 21, 1929, on Easter Sunday, to Gilbert and Adele (Burmeister) Stoltenberg in Davenport, IA. He was united in marriage in September, 1956 to Dorlene Licht in Davenport, IA., who preceded him in death in 1983. He married Nancy Mangelsdorf Crownover in Davenport, IA. in 1993. She passed away in 2009. Curtis served proudly in the U.S. Navy from 1950-1954. After the Navy, he was employed by Alcoa Works and John Deere. He then worked as a job analyst at the Rock Island Arsenal before working at the Corps. of Engineers in Sacramento, CA. Curtis was a resident at Palmer Hills for the past 5 years. He loved art work and going swimming. Curtis was an active member at his church, Trinity Lutheran. He was an elder, an usher, member of the church board, and attended bible study. Survivors include his daughters, Linda Stoltenberg of Cedar Rapid, IA. and Lorie Payne of Lake Elsinore, CA.; step-son, John Crownover; step-daughter, Carrie Detlefs; grandchildren: Emily, Sarah and Andrea Payne all of CA.; and step-grandchildren, Stephen and Amanda Detlefs; He was preceded in death by both of his wives, Dorlene and Nancy; both his parents; sisters, Juanita and Lorene; and his brother, Oliver.