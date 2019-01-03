Barbara L. Trout

August 29, 1934-December 30, 2018

ROCK ISLAND-Barbara L. Trout, 84, of Rock Island, peacefully passed away on Sunday, December 30, 2018 at her home. A memorial visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. A private memorial service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of Friendship Manor in Rock Island or friendshipmanor.org.

Barbara was born in Butler, Missouri on August 29, 1934, a daughter of E.H. and Mildred Smith McGuire. She married Martin A. Trout with whom she had three children, Christy, Diane and David. Martin preceded her in death. She married Richard J. Requet on June 23, 2012. He also preceded her in death.

Barbara was in banking for over 35 years. She became the first female bank president in the Quad Cities at South Park National Bank in Moline.

Barbara was a very active member of Zonta International, whose mission is empowering professional women worldwide through service and advocacy. Barbara also enjoyed golfing and became the first female member of the Rock Island Arsenal Golf Club.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Christy (Jim) Womack, Hammond, La. and Diane L. (Peter Tyler) Overstreet, Rock Island; grandson, Mitchell B. (Torey) Overstreet; siblings Doris (Edward) Whitcomb, Mesa, Ariz., James E. (Sue) McGuire, Moline and Charles D. McGuire, Pagosa Springs, Colo.; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, son David M. Trout and sister-in-law, Jaqueline McGuire.

