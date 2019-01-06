Donna J. Timmer February 28, 1930-January 2, 2019 CLINTON- Donna J. Timmer, age 88 of Clinton, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Alverno Health Care Facility. A Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 PM on Monday, January 7, 2019 at Prince of Peace parish. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday, January 6th at the Pape Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Casket bearers will be her grandchildren. Donna was born in Chicago on February 28, 1930, the daughter of Laurent E. and Opal (Orndorf) Perrin. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in Lisle, IL in 1947. Donna received her nurses training from Columbus Hospital School of Nursing in 1950 and in 1976 received her BSN Degree from Marycrest College. Donna married James J. Timmer on September 28, 1956 in Chicago. She was a Registered Nurse at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Clinton from 1956 until she retired in 1992. Donna was a member of Prince of Peace Parish and the PEO. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and all of their activities. Donna is survived by her husband Jim; 2 children; Jim (Cathy) Timmer of Plano, TX, and Stacy Ann (Mel) Kohr of Cottleville, MO; 7 grandchildren, Jacob, Nicholas, Sarah and Hannah Timmer and John, Kyle and Jillian Olson and a great granddaughter, Aubrey. She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Fred Dulaney and her brother, Laurent Perrin. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.