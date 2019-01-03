Sister Audrey Cleary

January 2, 1940-December 31, 2018

ROCK ISLAND-Sister Audrey Cleary, O.S.B., 78, of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island, passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018 at the Monastery. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday in the Chapel of St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Monastery, where a Christian wake service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to St. Mary Monastery, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is in charge of the arrangements.

Audrey Cleary was born on January 2, 1940 in Bloomington, Illinois, a daughter of Michael Cleary and Clarys (Fulton) Cleary. She attended El Paso Grade School and graduated from Academy of Our Lady, Peoria. She received her Bachelor of Arts from Marycrest College, Master of Arts from Marquette University, and Master of Arts in Spirituality from St Mary's University, Toronto.

Sister Audrey entered the Benedictine community on February 2, 1959 and made her final profession as a Benedictine sister on July 11, 1965. Her ministry included teaching at St. Mary's School, Wenona; Holy Family School, Peoria; St. Mary's School, Moline; St. Mary's Academy, Nauvoo; Alleman High School, Rock Island; Benedictine Religious Education Center, Peru; Associate Director of Religious Education of the Peoria Diocese; Rock Island-Milan Cooperative Ministry; Pastoral Associate, St Mary's, Moline; Parish Associate Holy Trinity, Bloomington; Sacred Heart House of Prayer, Rock Island; St Ambrose Prayer and Spirituality Center, Davenport.

She is survived by her Benedictine Sisters; sisters, Sister Catherine Cleary, O.S.B, Colleen Regele, Anne Lyons, Clarys Souter; brothers, Thomas, James and David; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Michael and Robert.

