Robert J. Whan January 18, 1939-December 31, 2018 BETTENDORF-Roberta J. Whan, 79, of Bettendorf, Iowa passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Genesis Medical Center- East Campus, Davenport, Iowa. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Davenport. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints or to . McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family arrangements. Roberta was born on January 18, 1939 in Davenport, the daughter of Robert and Margaret (Grams) Russell. On February 1, 1958 she married Frank L. Whan in Davenport. Together they owned and operated Trucking Unlimited until retiring in 2000. Roberta also worked as an Avon consultant in LeClaire, Iowa for 14 years. She was a very creative and talented painter, loved to entertain, play cards and games. She loved to have fun and ride bicycles with her husband. Roberta was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Davenport, where she also served as a Sunday school teacher and missionary. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Frank Whan of Bettendorf; daughter, Wendy (John) Mitchell of Fort Smith, Arkansas; son, Ron (Kit) Whan of Bettendorf; siblings, Delores Winckier of Davenport, Joyce Minard of Bettendorf, Bob (Linda) Russell of Benton, Arkansas, Sandy (John) Hume of Davenport, Chuck Russell of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son, Timmy Whan, and siblings, Leona Russell and Larry Russell. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.