Judith A. Solis

April 15, 1944-December 31, 2018

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Judith A. Solis, 74, of Davenport, will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 4, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass in the gathering space at the cathedral. Memorials may be made to the family. Judy passed away Monday, December 31, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family.

Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Judith Ann Lopez was born on April 15, 1944 in Davenport, a daughter of Francis R. and Rose (Palos) Lopez. She was united in marriage to Victor "Vic" Solis on August 22, 1969. They have shared over 49 years of marriage together. They were happy to have renewed their vows at Sacred Heart Cathedral in 2006.

Judy retired in 2006 from Midwest Cleaning Services after 17 years. As a young lady she had worked at Parkers Department Store and Walgreens.

Judy cherished her family; she was a fan of Notre Dame Fighting Irish football and New York Yankees baseball.

Judy is survived by her husband, Vic; their children and spouses: Scott (Chrissy) Solis, Tiffany (Eugene) Barnhart, and Tisha Solis, all of Davenport; grandchildren: Eugene "Geno" Barnhart, Dyvon and Kaidyn Solis; a sister, Denise Lopez, Bettendorf, and her best friend, Mary 'Goodie' Ramos, East Moline.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a grandson, Jacob Gabriel Barnhart, and siblings: Gilbert Lopez and Deborah Dove. May they rest in peace.

In remembrance of Judy, please wear the color purple.

