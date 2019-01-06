Larry A. Lehmkuhl June 3, 1937-December 29, 2018 CLINTON-Larry A. Lehmkuhl, age 81, of Dellwood, MN, formerly of Clinton, passed away December 29, 2018 at Prelude Memory Care in White Bear Lake, MN. A Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Monday, January 7, 2019 at Assumption Church in Charlotte, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday, January 6th at the Pape Funeral Home, Clinton, where a Rosary will be recited at 4:45 PM. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery. Larry was born in Preston on June 3, 1937, the son of Adolph and Laurena (Yaddoff) Lehmkuhl. He served with the United States Marine Corps from 1954 – 1958. Larry majored in Business at the University of Iowa. He married Darlene Hammond on June 4, 1960 at St. Irenaeus Church in Clinton. He retired as CEO Chairman of St. Jude Medical. He was a member of St. Jude of the Lake in Mahtomedi, MN. Larry enjoyed his time with his family and attending their activities. He had a love of flying, owning his own plane, and playing golf. Larry is survived by his wife, Darlene; 3 children, Brent (Lori) Lehmkuhl of Mecosta, MI, Sonya (Dr. Christopher) Campana of Salt Lake City and Valerie Valero of Mahtomedi, MN; 6 grandsons, Joshua and Michael Lehmkuhl, Leland, Patrick and Thomas Campana and Matias Valero; a granddaughter, Julia Valero; 3 great grandchildren, Wes, Drew and Alden; a brother, Leon (Mary) Lehmkuhl of Clinton; a sister, Lou Ann Cassady of Fulton, IL, and a brother-in-law, Robert (Pam) Hammond of Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant daughter; a daughter, Michelle; a sister, Lavonne Nachtreib; a brother, Lonnie; 3 sisters-in-law, Grace Kane, Agnes Eberhart and Janice Quick and a brother-in-law, Delbert Hammond. Online condolences may be left at www.papefh.com.