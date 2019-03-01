John M. Schliekelman

May 8, 1940-December 29, 2018

WALCOTT, IA-John M. Schliekelman, 78, of Walcott, IA passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018 at his home.

John was born in Des Moines, IA on May 8, 1940 to Roman and Lucy (Talley) Schliekelman.

He graduated from Des Moines Dowling High School and received a Bachelor degree in civil engineering from the University of Iowa. John married Patricia Strombeck on September 29, 1964 in Iowa City, IA.

He was a hydraulic engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, retiring in 1995. He later did consulting with Ashton Engineering and various engineering firms.

He was an active member of the Eckankar faith and led services at the ECK Center in Moline. He loved geology and working on his computer. He was an avid jogger and enjoyed traveling, reading and his cats. He was the proud grandfather of 5 grandchildren: Natalie, Clarisse, Luke, Evelyn and Niko

Private services will be held. Contributions may be made to King's Harvest Pet Rescue in his memory.

John is survived by his wife Patricia of Walcott, daughters: Christine Galloway of Fort Worth, TX and Deborah (Matt Riddell) Schliekelman of Bettendorf, sons: Paul (Deborah Keys) Schliekelman of Athens, GA and Mark (Kerstin Held) Schliekelman of Seattle, WA and his sister Marianne Schliekelman of St. Louis, MO.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Thomas.

Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com