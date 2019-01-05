Norman Pagels October 15, 1943-December 18, 2018 DAVENPORT-Norman "Norm" Pagels, 75, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018 at the Iowa City VA Hospital, with his loving family by his side. Memorial services honoring Norm will be held on January 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Davenport. Visitation and luncheon will be following the funeral. Burial will be at the Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Art Departments of West and North High Schools. Norm was born October 15, 1943 to Norman and Helen Pagels of Saginaw, Michigan. After graduation he, attended Parsons College where he met and married Dorothy "Dotti" Dalton. He received his BA degree from Parsons College. He was drafted into the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. After the Vietnam War he went onto graduate school and received his Masters of Fine Arts from San Miguel University, Mexico. He was a high school art teacher for 30 years at West and North HS. Following retirement, he subbed at Kimberly Center and Mid-City High. Norm was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Riverssance, Mid Coast Art, NEA, Art Association of Iowa, and Men's Teacher's Club. Norm loved his family, grandchildren and creating art. He was kind, funny, humble and incredibly talented; there were no strangers to him, only friends that he had not yet met. Those left to honor Norm's memory are his wife of 56 years, Dotti; their daughters: Natasha (Chris) Baker, Nicole (Buddy Molina) Pagels, and Tianna (Christian) Hendricks; two grandchildren: Drake and Brooke Hendricks; sisters: Pat (Bill) Watts and Deb Oxley; brother Alan (Bev) Pagels; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Tom. Online condolences may be made to Norm's family by visiting his obituary at www.weertsfh.com