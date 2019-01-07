Wade T. Harrington Sr.

July 27, 1938-December 30, 2018

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Wade T. Harrington, Sr., 80, a resident of Davenport, will be Monday, January 7, 2019 at 12 Noon at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. Burial will be in Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. The family will greet friends from 10:00 am until the time of the service on Monday. Wade passed away Sunday, December 30, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Wade Tilman Harrington was born July 27, 1938 in Louisville, Mississippi, a son of Buff and Hattie (Stinson) Harrington. He married Lillian Edwards in 1956. They have celebrated over 63 years of marriage. He was a truck driver for International Harvesteravistar for 29 years.

Wade enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the New Orleans Saints, and cheering for the Cubs.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Those left to honor Wade's memory include his wife, Lillian; children, Linda Harris, Madison, Alabama, Wade (Lorian) Harrington, Jr., Mary Fugate, and Kenny (Shenedeiva) Harrington, all of Davenport; a host of grandchildren; siblings, Leroy Harrington, L.D. (Ruth) Harrington and Annie Carr; sister-in-law Wardean Harrington; brother-in-law Fred Hannah, all of Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Delphine Harrington, sisters, Florine Mosley, Irene Coolidge, Molly Hannah, Dorothy Jones; sister-in-law Chick Harrington; and brother-in-law Charlie Carr; brothers Eugene Harrington, Buford Harrington, Wilbert Harrington, and Elgin Harrington; and a grandchild Shaillilla Brannon. May they rest in peace.

