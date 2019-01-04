Richard D. Kroeger January 25, 1933-January 1, 2019 DAVENPORT-Richard Dale Kroeger, 85, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, January 5, 2019, at First Congregational Church, Moline. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., Friday, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. A private family burial will take place at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to First Congregational Church or Moline Booster Club, PO Box 246, Moline, IL 61265. Dick was born on January 25, 1933, in Moline, Illinois, the son of Emil and Ora (Bowles) Kroeger. He graduated from Moline High School in 1951, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served aboard the USS Philippine Sea aircraft carrier. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict War. Upon his honorable discharge from the Navy, he graduated from the Moline Institute of Commerce in Accounting, On September 5, 1959, he married Carol Ann Forsyth in Hanover, Massachusetts. Dick was first employed at John Deere Harvester Works in the Industrial Engineering Department and then retired from Deere & Company after a 30-year career as a Senior Industrial Engineering Analyst. He was a Moline native, who was an avid sports fan and one of his greatest loves was the Western Big 6 basketball, especially the Moline Maroons. He also loved the game of golf and continued to play into his 80's. Dick volunteered his time at the Rock Island County Historical Society as treasurer, computer consultant, and a member of their Finance Committee. He also was a member of First Congregational Church for more than 60 years and enjoyed traveling, and being with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Carol, of 59 years; two daughters and spouses, Kathy (Kevin) Shepard, Davenport, Iowa, and Susan (Don) Roberts, McHenry, Illinois. There are six grandchildren: Michelle and David Mampre, Ryan and Michael Roberts, and Michael (Kathleen) Shepard and Nick Shepard. He was also survived by two nephews, Jeff (Jana) Peterson and Kent Peterson, and a niece, Sally Peterson Short (Melvin). Dick was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Clifford (Roberta) Peterson, and Clyde (Phyllis) Peterson, a niece, Linda Peterson Schoessel, and nephew, Larry Peterson. Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.