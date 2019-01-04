Robert E. Woods August 4, 1938-December 31, 2018 DAVENPORT-Robert "Bob" E. Woods, 80, of Davenport, IA passed away on Monday, December 31, 2018 at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Runge Mortuary. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 5, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Scott County Humane Society or King's Harvest-Pet Ministries. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com. Bob was born on August 4, 1938 to Ernest and Thelma (Thompson) Woods in Davenport, IA. He was united in marriage to Carole (Johnson) Woods on July 6, 1957 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. He proudly served as an aircraft technician in the U.S. Air Force for 20 years, serving in Iceland, Panama and twice in Vietnam. Bob was a patriotic, respectful, and honorable man, known for his integrity and honesty. He was strong-willed and never gave up. He would always persevere. Bob was not the type to complain and would always help anyone in need. He was known as 'Mr. Fix It' and could fix anything. He enjoyed playing softball, bowling, horse shoes and racquet ball. He was an avid runner, running in three marathons and the Bix. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carole, of 61 years; sons, Robert Woods and Jeffrey (Kristie) Woods; daughters, Kimberly Woods and Dana (Todd) Akers; grandchildren: Colton, Dallas, Triston, Cade and Mackenzie Akers; sister, Nancy Carson; and his dogs, Ruffy and Jazzi. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Barb Thorndyke and Peg Peters; and brother, Raymond Woods.