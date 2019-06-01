Virginia Hensler Cohen

December 11, 2018

DAVENPORT-Virginia Hensler Cohen, 66, a native of Davenport, died unexpectedly on December 11 at her home in Montgomery, Alabama.

She leaves behind her three children she adored, daughter Brianna Gasbarre Skelton and twin sons Sam and Alex Cohen, a grandson, Tristan Skelton, who meant the world to her, and her husband, Richard Cohen.

Known as Gini to all who knew and loved her, she attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Assumption High before graduating from West High School in 1970. After graduation, Gini moved to the DC area where she became a model, worked for many years as a legal secretary, and was a star softball pitcher before moving to Montgomery in 1986.

Gini was a great mother and grandmother, a phenomenal cook, a lover of animals, a crossword puzzle maven, a voracious consumer of novels, a volunteer at her children's schools, and a person of great wit.

Gini is also survived by her two sisters, Barbara (Steve) Stahler, Davenport, and Teresa (Thurman) White, Nashville, her three brothers, Robert Hensler, Honolulu, Richard Hensler and Frankie Hensler, Centerpoint, IN; and her nieces and nephews, Bryon Hensler, Alison Stahler, Nicholas and Josie Hensler, and Ronnie (Barbara Ann) Ross.

Please send condolences to the Cohen Family, 702 Cloverdale Road, Montgomery, Alabama 36104.