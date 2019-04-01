Willard Sawvell

August 9, 1934-January 2, 2019

DAVENPORT-Willard Sawvell, 84, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019, at Premier Estates of Muscatine.

Per Willard's wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services. Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline, is assisting the family.

Willard was born on August 9, 1934, in Monona, Iowa, the son of Albert and Mary (Sherbonda) Sawvell.

Survivors include sons, Tom (Cheryl) Sawvell, East Moline. Ronald (Julie) Sawvell, Welton, IA, and Rich Sawvell, Davenport; grandchildren, Cynthia, Corey, Shawn, and Jeremy.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason, and 10 siblings.

Memories may be shared online at esterdahl.com.