Linda McClurg
June 24, 1947-September 16, 2018
LEXINGTON, KY-The family of Linda S. McClurg cordially invites you to join in celebrating her life on Saturday, January 12th at 1:00 – 3:00 PM at North Scott High School, Fine Arts Center, Eldridge, Iowa. We request you bring your thoughts, prayers and fondest memories of Linda. In lieu of flowers or other donations a scholarship fund has been established and donations are welcome to The North Scott Educational Foundation, PO Box 16, Eldridge, Iowa 52748. Linda's passion for education will help others to further their education. Donations should be designated to The Linda McClurg Memorial Scholarship.
Published in Quad-City Times on Jan. 6, 2019