Joanne S. Thomas

June 16, 1942-December 29, 2018

BASTIAN, VA-Joanne Sybil Dudley Thomas, 76, of Bastian, VA passed away Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Princeton Community Hospital. She was born in Falls Mills, VA and was the daughter of the late Bertha Sybil Phillips Dudley and James Hubert Dudley. She was a 1960 graduate of Graham High School and received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education at Radford College, VA. She was a teacher in the Virginia and Illinois school systems. Joanne was married to Robert H. Thomas on August 19, 1967 in Bluefield, VA. She attended Rocky Gap United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by an infant brother, James Dudley.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert H. Thomas of Bastian, VA; daughters: Kristin Michelle Emmendorfer (Thomas) of Cape Girardeau, MO and Jennifer Anne McMillen (Ross) of Sutter, IL; grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Alleigh, Taylor, William, Haydn and Adelaide; sisters: Jean Brown of Bluefield, VA, Jan Ratliff of Seneca, SC and Dee Akers of Bastian, VA.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Rocky Gap United Methodist Church with Rev. Rodney Lawson officiating. Interment will be Monday January 7 at 1:00 PM at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline, IL.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at Rocky Gap United Methodist Church from 5-7 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Rocky Gap United Methodist Church or to Princeton Community Hospital: Oncology and CCU Departments.