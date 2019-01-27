Gerald Kling

April 27, 1943-December 25, 2018

PRAGUE, OK-Gerald passed away on December 25, 2018 at his daughter and son-in-law 's home in Prague Oklahoma.

Gerald was born in Davenport Iowa on April 27, 1943 to Leo and Loretta (Marten) Kling. On December 27th, 1960 Gerald married the love of his life Mollie Martin, together they had 4 children. Gerald went on to own his own Union Painting business, until he retired to enjoy his grandchildren and stock car racing. Gerald had a personality that was larger than life. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family, fishing, racing, horseback riding and passing on his love of cars.

Gerald will be greatly missed by his surviving wife Mollie Kling, 4 children, Keith and Shelly Kling of Donahue, IA Kristine and Thomas Keefe of Dewitt, IA. Lynette and Bruce Rochholz of Cresco, IA and Laura and Joshua Wangler of Prague, OK. Grandchildren Kassi (Keefe) Dahl, Alyssa Kling, Addison Kling, Bailey Wangler, Leah Rochholz, Gage Wangler, 2 Great-Grandchildren, Siblings: Beverly Gamber-Larsen, Marilyn Creighton, Wanda Rochholz, Dean Kling and many friends and relatives.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents Leo and Loretta Kling, Siblings: Glenn Kling, Linda Concannon, Louise Dewitt, Betty Hadley, Deloris Padget and Loren Kling.

There will be a celebration of life in Prague, OK at Laura & Josh Wanglers home on Sunday January 27th, 2019 at 2pm.